Ashland Food Co-op returning 100% of 2019 proceeds

ASHLAND, Ore – The Ashland Food Co-op is returning 100% of 2019 profits to its owners. That’s $600,000!

It’s a way the company’s Board of Directors says it can give back during these unprecedented times.

Ashland Food Co-op owners can keep their cut or give it to ashland emergency food bank.

“We need to give back. And if our community member, our owner isn’t in need of a full dividend return lets have them pass it down and have them share it within our community,” said Tracy Kaiser, Marketing and Education Manager at Ashland Co-op.

The company says currently it has over 100 people donating their cut to the food bank.

