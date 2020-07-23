Ashland delays city manager decision, will develop formal process



ASHLAND, Ore.– The City of Ashland is holding off on assigning a new city manager Tuesday night’s council meeting.

During the meeting, the city council was asked whether to appoint Adam Hanks, the current interim city administrator, to the city manager position.

However, Hanks himself asked the council to hold off on voting to approve him. Instead, plans for a formal process in finding candidates for the position will be developed.

The decision caused some controversy with the city receiving hundreds of emails asking for the council to call off the vote. Mayor John Stromberg was in favor of the approval but said after the meeting he agreed Hanks ultimately made the right decision.

The council will meet in several weeks to discuss more about the candidate search process.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.