Ashland city councilor announces she’s running for mayor



ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City councilor Julie Akins announced she’ll be running for Ashland mayor this afternoon.

She says her two priorities for the city in 2021 include creating a city budget that doesn’t rely on increasing taxes and fees, as well as adding living wage jobs through collaboration with

manufacturing in textiles, technology and green energy.

Akins says she will also look to provide safe opportunities for community members to get to know her between now and November.

Longtime mayor John Stromberg announced last month he won’t seek re-election.

