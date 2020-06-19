Ashland Art Center plans on reopening



ASHLAND, Ore. – A space providing art education and resources for local artists plans to reopen.

For over a decade, the Ashland Arts Center has been a place for the community to engage with art and artists directly. The non-profit also offered economic and social support to artists.

On May 22, 2020, the Ashland Art Center Organization’s board of directors voted to close the brick-and-mortar arts center on East Main Street, citing decreasing revenue and increasing costs compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement following the vote, the Ashland Art Center said the physical location would not reopen, but they’d continue supporting artists in other ways.

However, on June 19, the Ashland Art Center announced they’re reopening their doors on East Main Street. The organization issued the following statement:

The Ashland Art Center is excited to announce that we are progressing toward our goal of reopening our doors at 357 E. Main Street. The building has been home to the Art Center for over 13 years and has truly been a bustling hub of local arts, and arts education, within Ashland and Southern Oregon. An offer of generous support from the property owner, and donations from community members that recognize the Ashland Art Center’s value to the community, have made this reopening possible. Our expectation is to have a phased reopening, beginning this fall and winter, where art exhibits and special events can bring our arts community back together and help restore the center’s presence within downtown Ashland. The hard work is just beginning. Reopening the Ashland Art Center requires reimagining every part of our business. Through establishing revised business practices that better address the economic changes before us, we can ensure we move into the future in a sustainable way. In response to the pandemic, we are working to create an environment where artists, students, performers, and customers can be confident that their health and safety will be protected as they return. The exciting news of the Ashland Art Center’s resurrection is a testament to the resilience of our community and is a reason for celebration. With the support of our community, we will be back stronger than ever!

