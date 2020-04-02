Asante to begin on-site testing of presumptive Covid-19 patients



Medford, Ore — Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is hoping to speed up results with in-house testing of presumptive Coronavirus patients.

Asante already has a mobile testing site near the south Fred Meyer in Medford.

Workers there collect specimens from approved patients through a nasal swab test, to send off to a commercial laboratory.

The new on-site test is for hospitalized Asante patients only.

The specimens are sent to a state lab which has a quicker turnaround time for results.

“If they are tested positive, the all contact tracing that the public health department does, can get started sooner,” said Asante Spokesperson Lauren Van Sickle.

Asante hopes to begin on-site testing for hospitalized patients early next week.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.