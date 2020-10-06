Asante Three Rivers employees arrested for embezzlement

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said an internal investigation at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center indicated two employees conspired to submit fake reimbursement requests. The investigation showed between May and September of this year, about $33,000 was taken from the hospital.

On October 5, police contacted Tania Cheng and Melissa Rumfalo in connection with the case. After they were interviewed, both women were arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for aggravated theft, criminal conspiracy, and computer crimes.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

