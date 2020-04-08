Asante receives 300 homemade scrub hats

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Asante Operation Room now has 300 more scrub hats than it did earlier this week.

An operating room nurse reached out to the community, telling people they were running low on scrub hats for surgery.

Rogue Valley woman made a pattern and started sewing. Now the whole department is grateful.

The Surgery Charge Nurse, Laura Nelson says, “We’re kind of hidden behind the doors in surgery. We’re back here thinking everyone forgot about us. So getting these hats yesterday with these little notes was just [a reminder] the community is thinking about us.”

Asante and Providence are still accepting donations of any PPE, including surgical scrub hats. Click HERE for drop-off information.

