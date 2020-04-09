Asante protects pay of almost 6K employees amid coronavirus pandemic



MEDFORD, Ore. — Asante is protecting the pay of its almost 6,000 employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The program applies to workers who may be re-assigned to work in areas outside of their usual workspaces. Elective surgeries have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s a huge part of most hospitals’ revenue. At Asante, all of those employees have been re-purposed if possible.

Asante says its employees will be paid at their current rate for any normally scheduled hours, even if they are asked to stay home. At this point, no furloughs or layoffs are even being considered.

“Right now things are looking pretty good with regard to that we might not see as many patients as anticipated,” Asante Public Information Officer, Lauren Van Sickle said. “If we can open up those services again then we’ll do that, but at this point, we’re looking at what all the options are.”

Employees won’t need to use hours from their paid time off through April 30th. At that time, Asante says it will re-evaluate based on the status of coronavirus in the area.

