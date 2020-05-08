Arrests made in Ahmaud Arbery shooting case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (NBC) – A white father and son accused of killing a black man in Georgia back in February are now facing murder charges.

Video of the deadly confrontation ignited a national outcry and prompted Georgia’s governor to launch an investigation.

Friday morning in southern Georgia, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were behind bars charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Vic Reynolds is the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He said, “The facts established sufficient probable cause to seek arrest warrants.”

Overnight, Arbery’s family says it has been a long wait. Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery, said, “It made me feel a little relieved me and my family that we know that they were behind bars. But we still got a long process to go”

The shooting happened in February but the release this week of this video of the altercation quickly sparked a national outcry.

Lee Merritt is an attorney for Arbery’s family. He explained, ” I think the video release was absolutely essential because I think the breaking point was the investment of the world community.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp promised a fair and thorough investigation. He said, “It’s absolutely horrific and Georgians deserve answers.”

In the video, the two men—who are both armed—are seen following Arbery in a pickup truck as he is running down the street. The men confront Arbery and after a scuffle. He was eventually shot dead.

NBC News cannot verify what occurred before or after the events shown in the video.

Arbery’s family says he was unarmed and was just out for a jog. Merritt said, “What actual justice looks like is these men behind bars for the rest of their lives, anybody who participated in this very public lynching”

The McMichaels told police that they followed Arbery because they believed he was the man involved in recent home burglaries.

According to a police report, Gregory McMichael, a former law enforcement officer, claims Arbery began to violently attack Travis and the two men then started fighting over the shotgun and McMichael says his son shot Arbery in self-defense.

Director Reynolds said, “It doesn’t matter who the person is, it doesn’t matter who the victim is, it doesn’t matter who potential defendants are, all that matters is what the fact tell us.”

Now, ten weeks later, an arrest but those demanding justice say this is just the first step.

And Friday, around the country, supporters have organized a virtual run using the hashtag #irunwithmaud. They’re running, walking or jogging 2.23 miles to represent the day Arbery was killed.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.