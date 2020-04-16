Arrest made in Medford abduction & assault investigation



MEDFORD, Ore. – An arrest was made in a case involving a reported abduction and sexual assault of a woman on Tuesday morning.

According to Medford Police, around 10:30 Tuesday morning a woman was assaulted on the 3000 block of Crater Lake Avenue. During the assault, officers say the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and debit card before running from the area.

Detectives found video surveillance from a local business which identified 65 year old Marc Alan Burnett. They say he was seen trying to use the stolen debit card.

Burnett is charged with multiple crimes. He is lodged in the Jackson County Jail on kidnapping and robbery in the first degree, among other charges.

