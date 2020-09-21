Archie Creek Fire update: 131,598 acres, 41% contained



DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Over 1,000 people are still working to contain a wildfire burning in Douglas County.

The Archie Creek Fire started on the morning of September 8 close to Steamboat Springs on Highway 138 near Glide. Since then, it’s grown to 131,598 acres in size.

By the morning of September 21, cooler weather patterns allowed firefighters to reinforce containment lines with most of the fire smoldering behind previously established lines. Upcoming rain was forecasted as containment was estimated to be 41%.

Firefighters believe the cause of the Archie Creek Fire was a lightning strike.

An interactive map of the current evacuation area can be found at www.dcso.com/evacuations

The following agencies and organizations are helping those who were affected by this fire and are accepting donations.

Glide Revitalization Committee: https://gliderevitalization.com/

Glide Helping Hands: 541-733-6860

Glide Baptist Church: https://www.glidebaptist.org/

Greater Douglas United Way: https://gduway.org/campaigns/fire-relief-fund/

Roseburg Rotary: https://www.facebook.com/RoseburgRotary/ and https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=s-xclick&hosted_button_id=3D2BEGT2AJBRS&source=url

Douglas Timber Operators / Umpqua Fisheries Enhancement Derby: https://donorbox.org/2020-archie-creek-fire-relief-fund

Saving Grace: savinggrace.info 541-672-3907

Red Cross: Located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Check for current needs.

Oregon Department of Human Services: Check for current needs. Food items will not be accepted. Donations can be dropped off this week at the Roseburg Department of Human Services building at 738 W Harvard, Roseburg OR M-F, 9am-4pm through 9/18/20

