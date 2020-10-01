Applegate Valley killer’s story to be told on Dateline

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – For 2 Grants Pass filmmakers, the term ‘life imitates art’ turned into a nightmare when the local actress they cast turned out to be on trial for murder.

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, a journalist and nationally published author, is currently in jail after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her uncle in 2016. While on trial she appeared in an independent film, which is set to release early November.

The small town filmmakers were interviewed back in November of last year by Dateline’s Keith Morrison. They told NBC5 Wednesday they finally got to say all their side of the bizarre story.

When Grants Pass filmmakers casted Tucker Reed for a movie role, she went by the name Wyn Reed.

“When she read it was obvious right away that we found the right person for the role,” said Matthew Spickard, Executive Producer for the film From the Dark.

Filmmakers told us Reed was perfect for the lead role but didn’t know just how perfect.

“There is a scene where she shoots someone. It felt like she knew the character more than we did, in the end,” said Matthew.

A few months later, the writer and actress pleaded guilty to two charges of manslaughter for shooting and killing her uncle. An additional murder charge came after investigators found a recording on Reed’s cell phone of the act.

“At the time we were told a story that was done out of self-defense. The man was in the midst of attacking them,” said Matthew.

“We were kinda painted this false picture,” Trinity Spickard, a crewmember of the film.

“We had to sit back for quite a while and really think about what to do in this situation,” said Matthew.

The filmmakers contemplated pulling the plug on what would be their first movie. But they decided to go through with it.

“It’s undeniable it’s gotten way more attention because of this,” said Matthew.

“But it’s also been really emotionally strenuous for everybody involved. And I think I value my emotional security before any publicity this could bring,” said Trinity.

Now the small town filmmakers are getting a chance to tell their full story about Tucker Reed Friday on NBC’s Dateline.

“I feel like they are trying to get down to the truth of the whole situation, which is something I feel good being a part of,” said Matthew.

Interested viewers can see Tucker Reed playing the lead in the psychological thriller From the Dark November 2-3 in select Ashland and Grants Pass theatres. Make sure to tune in Friday night at 10 p.m. on NBC5 to watch Dateline’s coverage on the Tucker-Reed case.

