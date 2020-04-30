Another small earthquake reported near Ashland



ASHLAND, Ore. – Another small earthquake struck near Ashland Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on the morning of April 24, a magnitude 3.2 quake struck about 9 miles west of the city.

On April 30 at 12:28 p.m., another quake hit in roughly the same area with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1.

The quakes originated at a depth of about 1.5 miles, according to the USGS.

According to officials, residents in Ashland may have felt the quakes, but people farther away may not have felt anything.

So far, there are no confirmed reports of any damage.

