Another cow killed by wolves in Southern Oregon



KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Six cows have been killed by wolves in Southern Oregon this summer.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on July 17, a 725-pound steer was found dead on a private pasture in the Fort Klamath area. The very next day, another steer was found dead, followed by others July 30, July 31, August 7, and August 9.

All six depredations were attributed to the Rogue Pack.

The pack, which roams between eastern Jackson and western Klamath Counties, has been blamed for numerous other livestock kills in the past.

ODFW actively works with livestock producers in southwestern Oregon to mitigate wolf attacks. “Unfortunately, in Jackson County and in Klamath County the Rogue Pack has really found a way to kill cattle and we have seen quite an increase over 2018 in the amount of animals the Rogue Pack is responsible for killing,” said Steve Niemela with ODFW.

The goal of ODFW is to conserve the population of gray wolves while balancing it with the social and economic interests of Oregonians.

Deterrents to depredations in southwestern Oregon have included flashing lights, inflatable air dancers and radio activated guard boxes.

You can read more about how ODFW plans on dealing with the increasing wolf population here: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/Wolves/docs/2019_Oregon_Wolf_Plan.pdf

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.