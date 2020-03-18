Alcoholics Anonymous find ways to connect through social distancing

MEDFORD, Ore. – Alcoholics Anonymous is being forced to cancel larger meetings due to Governor Kate Brown’s order on social distancing.

For some, the meetings are an important part of their recovery. But some group meetings are so large, that venues are being forced to cancel them.

“You see for us it’s vital. Without recovery we’re not here anymore,” says an AA Volunteer at the Downtown Medford location.

The local volunteer says the fellowship of AA has been nothing but positive. He says the community will stand strong together through smaller meetings and personal connections.

