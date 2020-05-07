Air National Guard flyover times announced for rural, Northern Oregon



SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard announced the times for local flyovers to salute first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tribute is scheduled to be conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland.

“This is a joint effort to demonstrate support and give thanks to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response; the goal is to unite all Oregonians during this time,” said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “This effort also demonstrates the full capabilities of our Oregon National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. Whether on the ground delivering needed Personal Protective Equipment throughout Oregon or in the skies protecting the Pacific Northwest, the Guard is in this together with Oregonians.”

The Guard said, “All flyover plans have been coordinated as a part of OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and will be done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training. Pilots must perform a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in leu [sic] of regularly scheduled training.”

More flyovers are scheduled to continue on May 15 with locations and times still to be announced. The flyover plan also includes the United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, which is scheduled to fly over the Pacific Northwest in late May.

The May 8 flyovers are scheduled for the following locations:

Central and Eastern Oregon:

10:10 a.m. Lake District Hospital, Lakeview, Ore.

10:25 a.m. Harney District Hospital, Burns, Ore.

10:40 a.m. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Ontario, Ore.

11:10 a.m. Saint Charles Prineville, Prineville, Ore.

11:15 a.m. Saint Charles Redmond, Redmond, Ore.

11:20 a.m. Saint Charles Bend, Bend, Ore.

Northern Oregon:

8:50 a.m. Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash.

8:58 a.m. Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Hood River, Ore.

9:00 a.m. Oregon Veterans Home, The Dalles, Ore.

9:00 a.m. VA Healthcare System the Dalles CBOC, The Dalles, Ore.

9:01 a.m. Mid-Columbia Medical Center, The Dalles, Ore.

9:11 a.m. Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, Gresham, Ore.

9:12 a.m. Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland, Portland, Ore.

9:12 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:13 a.m. Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Ore.

9:13 a.m. Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Oregon City, Ore.

9:15 a.m. Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Milwaukie, Ore.

9:15 a.m. OHSU Towers (Over Willamette River), Portland, Ore.

9:16 a.m. Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:16 a.m. Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:17 a.m. Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:17 a.m. OHSU Hospital, Portland, Ore.

9:17 a.m. Shriners Hospitals for Children, Portland, Ore.

9:17 a.m. VA Portland Healthcare System, Portland, Ore.

9:18 a.m. Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Tualatin, Ore.

9:19 a.m. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

9:20 a.m. Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, Hillsboro, Ore.

9:21 a.m. Tuality Community Hospital, Hillsboro, Ore.

9:28 a.m. Coastal Family Health Center, Astoria, Ore.

9:30 a.m. Providence Seaside Hospital, Seaside, Ore.

9:36 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Tillamook, Ore.

9:46 a.m. Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Newport, Ore.

9:52 a.m. Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, Ore.

9:54 a.m. Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Albany, Ore.

9:56 a.m. Oregon Veteran’s Home, Lebanon, Ore.

9:56 a.m. Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Lebanon, Ore.

9:59 a.m. Santiam Hospital, Stayton, Ore.

10:04 a.m. Salem West Valley Hospital, Dallas, Ore.

10:07 a.m. Salem Health Hospital, Salem, Ore.

10:08 a.m. Department of Public Safety, Standards, and Training, Salem, Ore.

10:10 a.m. Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Salem, Ore.

10:10 a.m. Oregon State Capitol, Salem, Ore.

10:13 a.m. Legacy Silverton Hospital, Silverton Ore.

10:17 a.m. Willamette Valley Medical Center, McMinnville, Ore.

10:20 a.m. Providence Hospital, Newberg, Ore.

