AIFF Virtual Online Box Office Opens





ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Independent Film Festival opened its virtual online box office for the event which starts Thursday, May 22.

AIFF Executive and Artistic Director, Richard Herskowitz, previewed highlights of the 30 feature films and 100 short films accepted into the annual festival in a 30-minute video available at www.ashlandfilm.org.

The festival was cancelled by the Coronavirus, but quickly moved to an expanded online event.

“We are devoting individual days of the week to thematic tracks that bring out the current concerns of independent filmmakers,” says Herskowitz. “Our filmmakers address the situations of immigrants and ethnic groups whose voices have been neglected or demonized by mainstream films.”

AIFF2020 will be hosted online by Film Festival Flix and can be accessed on its website or on Film Festival Flix TV and mobile apps from May 22 – June 14.

Over 75% of the festival’s programs will be available nationwide and 100% can be accessed throughout the state of Oregon.

Tickets and memberships, which include access to special events, are available at www.ashlandfilm.org .

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.