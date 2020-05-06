ACCESS reopens parts of food pantry network, receives money to buy more food



MEDFORD, Ore.– ACCESS is reopening portions of its food pantry network to help get food to the community again.

The need for food security has risen by 50 to 60 percent this spring according to the nonprofit. Staff are back after a nearly two-month hiatus and now supplying food boxes but still have to maintain a six-foot distance.

Food donations are not being accepted. Community members are asked instead to continue donating money so ACCESS can buy the food.

“The generosity of this community has been outstanding,” said Pamela Norr, executive director of ACCESS. “I am just amazed at the kindness and generosity that this community has continued to show to support food and security throughout the region.”

On average, the non-profit says it moves about 5.5 million pounds of food through its facilities each year. ACCESS says it expects to see that go up as a need for food security increases over the next several months.

One thing that might help in that process has been a partnership between NBC5 and Safeway/Albertsons. The promotional event ran through April where customers at any of the stores can scan and donate money to go towards ACCESS.

The partnership raised nearly $30,000 and Norr says those dollars will help leverage funding and allow them to purchase about $120,000 worth of food.

Alberstons also gave ACCESS a grant that will help them buy more food. If you would like to know which food pantry locations are open and when click here.

