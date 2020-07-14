ACCESS creates Spanish Facebook page to better connect with Latino community



MEDFORD, Ore. — ACCESS is on a mission to become more inclusive with the entire Rogue Valley community.

The Marketing and I.T. Strategist for ACCESS says the non-profit created a goal last year to include more of the Latino community.

He says 13% of Jackson County’s population is Latino.

“We created a Spanish Facebook page to be able to create a new form of communication, we found that during the covid-19 pandemic the Latin-x community was disproportionately effected by it, and they have less access to resources,” said Luis Sanchez with ACCESS.

Sanchez says a portion of the ACCESS team is bilingual.

He adds it’s also working on creating Spanish written flyers and information for the Latino community.

