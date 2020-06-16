99 new cases of coronavirus in Union County, OHA declares an outbreak



LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is working with Union County Public Health to respond to a new coronavirus outbreak there.

The OHA says that Union County has 99 new cases today.

The county entered phase 2 of reopening on June 5th.

Oregon Health Authority confirms the outbreak is based in La Grande following a testing of 365 people.

It expects the number of positive cases to rise.

“Our main efforts are going to be around investigating those cases. Oregon Health Authority is working on training another group of people, we have a sort of rapid training we put them though in order to get the cases investigated,” said public information officer for Oregon Health Authority, Tim Hyder.

OHA says the county had only 24 cases before the outbreak.

At this time, the Oregon Health Authority says it’s undecided whether or not the county will remain in phase 2.

