85 Oregonians sickened by contaminated onions, CDC says



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A salmonella outbreak linked to onions continues to grow.

According to the CDC, an additional 244 people have fallen ill since its last update. That brings the total to 640 cases from 43 states.

So far, 85 people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC said the outbreak has been linked to onions from Thomson International.

The agency says some of the onions were sold at stores including Walmart, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Publix, Giant Eagle, Food Lion, and HEB under numerous brand names.

The CDC said there were 85 cases of Salmonella in Oregon linked to the contaminated onions.

Experts say if you do not know where your onions are from, you should not eat or serve them, or any food prepared with them.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-07-20/index.html

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.