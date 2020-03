MEDFORD, Ore. — The 79th annual Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled.

In a statement, the club announced they would be canceling the event because of health concerns from the coronavirus. The club says it doesn’t seem like a good idea with the current uncertainty about the spread of the virus.

The egg hunt will resume in 2021 at Pear Blossom Park. The event is held the day before Easter.

