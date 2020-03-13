6 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oregon



SALEM, Ore. – Six more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the total number of positive cases to 30.

The Oregon Health Authority announced the latest cases on the night of Thursday, March 12.

According to the OHA, the six new affected cases are connected to an Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon, where there were two people diagnosed on March 11. The youngest of the six is 55, with the oldest over 75.

All affected individuals have been placed in isolation at the veteran’s home.

On Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services issued a policy to limit the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. They include the following directives:

Restrict visitation to only essential individuals.

Limit essential visitors to two per resident at a given time.

Screen all permitted visitors for respiratory or other symptoms potentially indicating COVID-19, and for recent travel to an affected geographic area or high-risk setting prior to entering the facilities.

Document the screenings for all visitors.

Limit community outings.

Support residents’ access to socialization when visitors are not able to enter the facility through virtual visits.

