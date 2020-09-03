6.4 pounds of fentanyl found during Central Point traffic stop



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Over six pounds of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 5.

Oregon State Police said on August 26, a trooper in Central Point pulled over a 2014 Toyota Camry for traffic violations on I-5 northbound near milepost 33. During that stop, the trooper determined there was possible criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

During the search, 6.4 pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden in the trunk and under the back seat of the Camry.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Eric Osuna, was arrested along with the passenger, 20-year-old Adrian Perez. Both suspects are from Moreno Valley, California. They were lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges including unlawful delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

