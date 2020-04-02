5 new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – There are now 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.

Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in the county on the morning of April 2.

Jackson County Public Health explained most cases are evenly distributed across the county, indicating there is a state of community spread. It’s best if people avoid gatherings and stay at home.

JCPH also recently said they believe anyone going out in public should wear alternative or homemade face masks. Health officials are not recommending that you buy surgical masks, because they need to be saved for healthcare workers who rely on them for protection.

