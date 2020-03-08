4 presumptive cases of coronavirus identified by the Oregon Health Authority



MEDFORD, Ore. — Four new coronavirus cases have been identified by the Oregon Health Authority.

The cases are in Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties.

“This might be a mild illness for you, could be a serious illness for someone else,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health and Human Services.

Saturday morning, Jackson County Health and Human Services announced two presumptive cases of coronavirus in the county.

Presumed cases are are confirmed when the CDC performs a second test.

“These individuals were very cooperative, they had their own concerns and they kept to themselves and I think the risk of spread is not severe,” Dr. Shames added.

They say the people are between the ages of 55 and 74.

Jackson County Health and Human Services says the two live together and are isolated at their home.

The cases are travel-related and neither person required hospitalization.

“We’ve identified all known contacts, those that needed to be isolated have been isolated and we’re following the recommendations of the Oregon Health Authority and the CDC,” said Shames.

Although Jackson County Health and Human Services says there is no known identified risk or community spread, Dr. Shames recommends people consider social distancing.

“We need to start thinking about ways to reduce social contact, it’s called social distancing and there may be work situations where you could work from home, there may be a gathering you want to postpone. These are good things to institute now. As testing does become more widely available, we do anticipate there will additional cases identified,” Dr. Shames said.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, coughing, chest pains and more.

Dr. Shames says if you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider in advance, so they can prepare for your arrival.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.