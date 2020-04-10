4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon



SALEM, Ore. – There were four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 48.

The Oregon Health Authority said the latest cases were all men in Multnomah County between the ages of 69 and 83. All four had underlying medical conditions.

In addition to the deaths, the OHA reported 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. The total number coronavirus illnesses in the state is now 1,371. The cases were reported in Clackamas, Clatsop, Deschutes, Hood River, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.

For daily updates, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

