4-H and FFA market classes begin at the fair for swine



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — 4-H and FFA kids began showing in their scheduled market classes today at the Jackson County Expo.

They’re scheduled in classes with specific times.

The kids have 40 minutes prior to their class to prepare their livestock for show.

Once their class concludes, they must take their pig back to it’s pen and leave the premises.

Despite the changes, the 4-H Youth Development Specialist for Jackson County says having the kids show their livestock in-person is a priority.

“We decided it was gonna be a lot of work, but we could do it, and we could figure out how to do it safely and these kids could do it in-person,” said 4-H Youth Development Specialist, Lena Hosking.

Tomorrow, 4-H and FFA kids will face off in championship drives before selling in a virtual auction.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.