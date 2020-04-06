4 cases of COVID-19 in Siskiyou County



SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – There is one new active case of COVID-19 being reported in Siskiyou County.

On the afternoon of April 5, Siskiyou County Public Health said there was a total of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, none of which were active. However, by the next morning, there was one additional case, deemed active.

Nine more tests are pending, according to health officials. So far, there have been 109 people tested with 91 of those negative.

For the latest information, visit http://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.