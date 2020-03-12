3 new cases of COVID-19 found in Oregon



SALEM, Ore. – There are three more cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the total up to 24.

The Oregon Health Authority said in a Thursday afternoon press release Clackamas County now has its first case, a man who had close contact with someone already diagnosed. The other two cases are believed to be community-spread infections based in Washington County.

Those at the highest risk of COVID-19 are adults 60 years and older and those with underlying health conditions.

OHA said everyone should take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

Call your provider before seeking health care.

