29 confirmed cases pf COVID-19 reported in Jackson County



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – There are now nearly 30 cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.

On the morning of April 3, Jackson County Public Health said there were three new cases in Jackson County, bringing the total to 29.

The age group with the highest percentage is 70-79, representing 28% of COVID-19 infections.

According to health officials, the cases are widely distributed across the county, demonstrating community spread.

Along with the latest report was guidance on face masks. According to Jackson County, the CDC is now recommending the use of masks in public.

The county said, “Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health Officer, believes it would be beneficial for families to obtain 1 or 2 cloth facemasks for use out in public. They can be washed when dirty and used over and over again. Jackson County Public Health is NOT recommending that you purchase manufactured surgical masks, please save them for the healthcare workers that rely on them for protection. According to Dr. Jim Shames, ‘When we both wear a face mask, I protect you and you protect me.”’

