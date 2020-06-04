26 Oregon counties approved for Phase 2 reopening



SALEM, Ore. – 26 counties have been approved to enter Phase 2 of reopening Oregon.

“Today, most of us live in communities where people are venturing out a bit. We do so cautiously, looking out for friends, family and neighbors,” said Governor Brown. “I want to say thank you to each and every Oregonian who has made tremendous sacrifices to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

“Any reopening comes with risk. That’s just a fact of life right now. We need to reduce the risk that comes with reopening. So, fellow Oregonians, you have further opportunity to show that you are looking out for your friends, family and neighbors.”

Phase 2 can include the reappearance of sports and the reopening of movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar businesses. Larger gatherings of up to 250 people will also be allowed if physical distancing of six feet can be followed.

The following counties have been approved to enter Phase 2 on the following dates:

June 5

Benton

Curry

Douglas

Grant

Jackson

Klamath

Lake

Lane

Linn

Morrow

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Wheeler

June 6

Baker

Clatsop

Columbia

Coos

Crook

Gilliam

Harney

Josephine

Malheur

Sherman

Yamhill

June 8

Tillamook

