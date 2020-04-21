2020 Medford Cruise rescheduled



MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular Southern Oregon car show has been postponed.

The 35th annual Medford Cruise was originally scheduled to take place between June 12 and June 20. However, due to COVID-19, the cruise has been pushed back to August 7-15.

“The Board of Directors is working hard to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while still staying committed to our mission of supporting children’s organizations,” said Bill Maentz, President of the Medford Cruise Board of Directors. “We have celebrated the car culture of Southern Oregon for the last 35 years and have raised over $350,000 for kids’ charities in that time. This year, they will need us more than ever.”

As of April 20, the 2020 Medford Cruise schedule will be the following:

August 7-9: 9 th Drift Evolution Event

9 Drift Evolution Event August 11: Chevrolet/GM Show-N-Shine

Chevrolet/GM Show-N-Shine August 12: Sports Car/MOPAR Show-N-Shine

Sports Car/MOPAR Show-N-Shine August 13: Hot Rod/Ford Show-N-Shine

Hot Rod/Ford Show-N-Shine August 14: Poker Chip Fun Run & NEW All Makes, All Models Show-N-Shine

Poker Chip Fun Run & NEW All Makes, All Models Show-N-Shine August 15: ’79 and Older Show-N-Shine, ’80 and Newer Show-N-Shine, & Downtown Cruise

