2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon



SALEM, Ore. – Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the death toll in the state to 21.

Oregon’s twentieth COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old Washington County man. The twenty-first death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County. Both had underlying health conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 826.

The latest cases were reported in the following counties: Benton, Clackamas, Deschutes, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Union, Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill.

The OHA updates numbers daily at http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

