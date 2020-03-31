2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon



SALEM, Ore. – Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the total up to 18.

The Oregon Health Authority said in their latest report released Tuesday morning that the latest deaths were a 90-year-old man in Yamhill County and an 88-year-old woman in Benton County. They both had underlying health issues.

OHA is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total up to 690 cases. The latest cases are in the following counties: Benton, Clackamas, Douglas, Hood River, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Umatilla, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington, and Yamhill.

OHA posts new numbers daily at http://www.healthoregon.gov/coronavirus

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.