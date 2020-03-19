13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon Thursday



SALEM, Ore. – There are now a total of 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon, according to health officials.

On the morning of March 19, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 13 new cases discovered over the past 24 hours. The new cases are in Linn, Marion, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.

In response to the pandemic, OHA is working with the military to start building the “Oregon Medical Station,” or “OMS,” at the Salem Fairgrounds. The OMS is described as a temporary mobile facility dedicated to emergency use. It will be able to house 250 patients.

For the latest information, visit https://www.heatlhoregon.org/coronavirus

