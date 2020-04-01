11 COVID-19 cases reported in Josephine County



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There was one new case of COVID-19 in Josephine County reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 11.

Josephine County Public Health said they’re not legally able to publicly identify the infected person, but they’re investigating in an effort to track down all community contacts.

All cases are being actively monitored, according to health officials.

As of the morning of April 1, 258 tests have been submitted to the Oregon Health Authority in Josephine County. More samples have been sent to independent laboratories, but results have not yet been returned.

No further details will be released by Josephine County Public Health.

